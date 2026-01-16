Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 19.11%.

Management highlighted a very strong 2025 with outstanding loan growth, robust loan fee income, solid organic deposit growth , and what they believe is best-ever asset quality driven by disciplined underwriting.

Loan dynamics: management expects roughly $25M/month of payoffs and said to grow they need about $35–$45M/month of new fundings; momentum in Oklahoma/Texas remains strong but matching 25% growth in 2026 would be a stretch due to pricing pressure.

Net interest margin edged down in the quarter and management warned additional rate cuts could cause further compression — loan floors help but rising depositor rate demands may push NIM toward historical lows.

Deposit trends: cost of funds fell to ~ 2.40% but competition remains intense, noninterest-bearing balances have declined as customers seek yield, and recent rate cuts have not fully flowed into deposit betas.

Capital strategy — the company is building capital, is reluctant to pursue meaningful buybacks now, and prefers to preserve optionality for disciplined M&A opportunities as AOCI pressures ease.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank7 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bank7 from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter worth about $3,312,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank7 by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

