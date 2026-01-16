Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 101,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,565,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,266.1% in the third quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76.3% in the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 356,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 154,512 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,793,000 after acquiring an additional 171,466 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.8%

CMG opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.