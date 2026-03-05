Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,351 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.89.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm’s core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton’s product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.
Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.
