American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) CFO Sells $222,343.10 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Hertzman sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $222,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,160.10. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $132.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.69. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.73 and a 52 week high of $150.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.47. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.30%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in American Financial Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AFG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

