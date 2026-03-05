Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.79 Million Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 380.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,567 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.16% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after buying an additional 461,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 71,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 218.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 453.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $847,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,038.21. The trade was a 14.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rita J. Balice-Gordon sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $171,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,141.87. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

COLL stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $205.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.36 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $58.00 price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

