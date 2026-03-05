Erik Harris Sells 10,539 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) EVP Erik Harris sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $240,289.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 89,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,942. The trade was a 10.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The business had revenue of $207.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,765,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 35,185 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 983,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,768,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional support remains in the register, which can help stabilize the float and provide long?term demand for shares.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is still skewed toward buys and the company recently reported revenue beat but an EPS miss (Feb. 12). That mixed fundamental backdrop leaves the stock sensitive to news and revisions.

Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: multiple law firms have circulated investor notices and a securities class action has been filed alleging misstatements/omissions related to setrusumab; the lead?plaintiff deadline (Apr. 6, 2026) concentrates attention on potential damages and litigation risk.

Regulatory/program risk amplified: Levi & Korsinsky highlights that RARE plunged ~42% after disclosure of a Phase III failure for setrusumab — that clinical setback remains the root cause of the stock's heightened volatility and underpins many of the litigation claims.

Clustered insider selling: the CEO and several senior executives and officers disclosed large share sales (multiple filings show material blocks around $22.7–22.8), which often weighs on near?term sentiment and raises questions for some investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

