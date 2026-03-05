Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Position in Ericsson $ERIC

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,014 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ericsson by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 5,121,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after buying an additional 2,009,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ericsson by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,350,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,398 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ericsson during the second quarter worth $17,461,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ericsson by 197.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 824,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ericsson during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,735,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
- Positive Sentiment: Port operator LPC has deployed an Ericsson + 2degrees private 5G solution to modernize port connectivity and automation — a commercial reference that supports Ericsson’s private-network revenue growth potential. LPC Deploys Ericsson and 2degrees Private 5G to Revolutionize Port Connectivity
- Positive Sentiment: Ericsson and Viettel announced a collaboration to develop autonomous network technology — strengthening Ericsson’s position in AI-driven network automation and potential software/service revenue. Ericsson and Viettel team up to develop autonomous network tech
- Positive Sentiment: Ericsson and Intel expanded a commercial AI?native 6G collaboration with plans and demos (including MWC) to accelerate industry readiness — reinforces long?term leadership in next?gen network infrastructure and chip/network co?design. Ericsson, Intel pair on plans to speed up industry’s readiness for AI-native 6G
- Positive Sentiment: Safaricom selected Ericsson to increase 5G microwave capacity in Kenya — a regional network upgrade win that supports recurring RAN/backhaul equipment and services revenue. Safaricom taps Ericsson to beef up 5G microwave capacity in Kenya
- Positive Sentiment: India’s Vi expanded its partnership with Ericsson to modernize postpaid services — another operator deal that can drive software/platform and managed?services revenue in a large market. India’s Vi Expands Partnership with Ericsson to Modernize Postpaid Services
- Positive Sentiment: Industry placements: AT&T’s metro strategy mentions Ericsson in RAN while AWS/Azure play other roles — public carrier references help validate Ericsson’s RAN positioning in major markets. AT&T combines with AWS in metro, Ericsson in RAN, Azure at edge
- Neutral Sentiment: Ericsson published its Annual Report 2025 summarizing financials, sustainability, governance and executive remuneration — improves transparency but is not an immediate earnings surprise. Ericsson Annual Report 2025 published
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces discuss potential multi?vendor/autonomous network tie?ups (including commentary about Nokia collaboration) — strategic possibilities that could lift long?term TAM but are speculative today. Can Ericsson-Nokia Tie-Up for Autonomous Networks Fuel Growth?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market data on short interest appears inconsistent (reported jumps but showing zero shares) — no clear signal from the short?interest figure provided. Market data / short interest
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO comments highlighting global AI competition and regional strengths may influence investor sentiment on strategy execution but are qualitative. Europe is tech ‘museum’ and China ahead on AI, Ericsson CEO says
Ericsson AB is a Swedish multinational telecommunications equipment and services company headquartered in Stockholm. Founded in 1876 by Lars Magnus Ericsson, the company designs, develops and sells infrastructure, software and services that enable mobile and fixed-line networks worldwide. Ericsson serves a global customer base that includes mobile network operators, enterprise customers and public-sector organizations across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.
The company’s core activities center on building and modernizing network infrastructure, with a particular focus on radio access networks (RAN), core network software, cloud-native solutions and network management systems.
