Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Position in Ericsson $ERIC

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,014 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ericsson by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 5,121,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after buying an additional 2,009,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ericsson by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,350,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,398 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ericsson during the second quarter worth $17,461,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ericsson by 197.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 824,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ericsson during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,735,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Ericsson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ericsson in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus upgraded Ericsson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ericsson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ericsson in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Ericsson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ericsson this week:

Ericsson Profile

(Free Report)

Ericsson AB is a Swedish multinational telecommunications equipment and services company headquartered in Stockholm. Founded in 1876 by Lars Magnus Ericsson, the company designs, develops and sells infrastructure, software and services that enable mobile and fixed-line networks worldwide. Ericsson serves a global customer base that includes mobile network operators, enterprise customers and public-sector organizations across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

The company’s core activities center on building and modernizing network infrastructure, with a particular focus on radio access networks (RAN), core network software, cloud-native solutions and network management systems.

