7,511 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 134.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $3,011,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,092.84. The trade was a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 55,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.70, for a total transaction of $16,424,515.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 260,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,718,956.30. The trade was a 17.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,845 shares of company stock worth $27,239,631. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3%

TRV opened at $311.82 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.43 and a 12-month high of $313.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

