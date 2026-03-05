Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 10,788 Shares of AAR Corp. $AIR

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.05% of AAR worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AAR in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 23,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $2,292,418.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 65,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,881.45. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Louise Flanagan sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $1,167,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,978.88. The trade was a 24.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 128,984 shares of company stock worth $12,517,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AAR Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:AIR opened at $118.67 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.19.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $795.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.95 million. AAR had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.17%.AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AAR to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AAR from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.40.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

