Inlight Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,513 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Inlight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $47.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

