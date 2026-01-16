17,219 Shares in Vistra Corp. $VST Acquired by Kerusso Capital Management LLC

Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000. Vistra accounts for about 2.1% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Vistra by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 6.7%

NYSE:VST opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.03. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,137,265.25. This represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at $51,772,476. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 278,995 shares of company stock valued at $50,757,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

