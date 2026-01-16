Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Holdings Increased by Inlight Wealth Management LLC

Inlight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,072,000 after buying an additional 958,633 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 48,797,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,953,000 after acquiring an additional 549,899 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,597 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $64.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $201.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.