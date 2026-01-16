Sheridan Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,825 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Sheridan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,296.0% during the second quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VTIP opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.