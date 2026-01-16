Sheridan Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,451 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SGOV stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.