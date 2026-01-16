Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund also invests through index call options on selected indices, equities, and/or exchange-traded funds.

