Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $10.12.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
