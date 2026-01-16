AGCO Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

AGCO has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGCO to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

AGCO opened at $113.27 on Friday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.43.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

