Venus USDC Market Capitalization Achieves $81.61 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $81.61 million and approximately $29.54 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 3,112,880,848 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 3,110,236,957.29225613. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0262198 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

