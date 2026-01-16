Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. William Blair started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on Enerpac Tool Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 58.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 167,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 61,337 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.64%.The firm had revenue of $144.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) is a global provider of high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and precision positioning equipment. The company’s products and solutions enable customers in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transportation and construction to lift, move, position and secure heavy loads with safety and accuracy. Enerpac’s core portfolio includes hydraulic pumps, cylinders, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, flange spreaders, tensioners and portable bolting tools, complemented by electric and pneumatic tools for a wide range of industrial applications.

In addition to its extensive product lines, Enerpac offers integrated systems and services such as engineered lifting solutions, custom skidding and spreader beam assemblies, mobile bolting units and digital monitoring platforms.

