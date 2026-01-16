The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.3409.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $9.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.8%

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Wendy’s by 19,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Wendy’s by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.75 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 125.74% and a net margin of 8.43%.Wendy’s’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

More Wendy’s News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wendy’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wendy’s rolled out a refreshed “Biggie Deals” value menu with $4, $6 and $8 meal options and more customization to drive frequency and late?night visits — a clear attempt to boost traffic and comps. This is the company’s official announcement and the primary catalyst cited across outlets. Read More.

Wendy’s rolled out a refreshed “Biggie Deals” value menu with $4, $6 and $8 meal options and more customization to drive frequency and late?night visits — a clear attempt to boost traffic and comps. This is the company’s official announcement and the primary catalyst cited across outlets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Extensive media pickup (Restaurant Dive, Yahoo, QSR, MSN, others) highlights the $4 combo messaging, increasing consumer visibility and promotional reach without incremental ad spend; increased awareness can translate to faster traffic recovery if execution holds. Read More.

Extensive media pickup (Restaurant Dive, Yahoo, QSR, MSN, others) highlights the $4 combo messaging, increasing consumer visibility and promotional reach without incremental ad spend; increased awareness can translate to faster traffic recovery if execution holds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wendy’s promotion lands amid similar moves from rivals (Taco Bell and others), which may blunt pricing power or force more promotional cadence — good for traffic but a potential headwind for ticket and margins. Read More.

Wendy’s promotion lands amid similar moves from rivals (Taco Bell and others), which may blunt pricing power or force more promotional cadence — good for traffic but a potential headwind for ticket and margins. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The company set a clear near?term market catalyst: Q4 and full?year 2025 results and its 2026 outlook will be released before the open on Feb. 13, with a conference call the same day — investors can expect guidance and margins commentary then. Read More.

The company set a clear near?term market catalyst: Q4 and full?year 2025 results and its 2026 outlook will be released before the open on Feb. 13, with a conference call the same day — investors can expect guidance and margins commentary then. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options volume was reported, suggesting increased speculative or hedging activity around the promotion and/or the upcoming earnings date — this can amplify intraday moves. Read More.

Unusually high options volume was reported, suggesting increased speculative or hedging activity around the promotion and/or the upcoming earnings date — this can amplify intraday moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage criticizes the menu revamp (claims Wendy’s shrank Biggie Bags and cut the previous 4 for $4 deal), which could generate customer backlash or signal lower AUV if customers trade down without incremental visits. Watch early sales and guest feedback. Read More.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company’s menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy’s has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.