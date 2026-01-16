Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 15,961 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $300,467.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,839.55. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.5%

ES opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.80. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $75.25.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.27.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

