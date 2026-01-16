Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 71 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 110 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Orica Stock Performance

Shares of OCLDY stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Orica has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.

Get Orica alerts:

Orica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orica Limited is a leading global provider of commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying and construction industries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive range of bulk and packaged explosives, initiating systems, detonators and digital blasting solutions. Its offerings include ground support products, ventilation systems in underground mining and specialty chemicals that support safe and efficient rock fragmentation and material handling.

In addition to explosives, Orica supplies sodium cyanide for gold extraction, bulk emulsions and specialty ammonium nitrate products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.