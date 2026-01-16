PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 404 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 696 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,972 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,972 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Up 1.7%

PIFMY stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk is an Indonesian-based integrated food company and one of the world’s largest producers of instant noodles. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Jakarta, the company operates through several business segments including consumer branded products, flour milling, edible oils and fats, and agribusiness. Indofood is a member of the Salim Group and has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a leading name in the regional food industry.

In its consumer branded products division, Indofood manufactures and markets a diverse portfolio that spans instant noodles, dairy products, snack foods, biscuits, confectionery, and flavored beverages.

