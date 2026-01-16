Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Declines By 41.9%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,600 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 45,797 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,416 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 610,416 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Roscan Gold Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Roscan Gold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects in West Africa. The company’s primary activities encompass regional-scale exploration, resource delineation and metallurgical studies aimed at developing economically viable gold deposits. Roscan Gold holds a significant land package in Côte d’Ivoire’s prolific Birimian gold belt, where it is carrying out systematic drilling campaigns and field mapping to expand its resource base.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Anumso Gold Project, located in the Sissédougou region of northern Côte d’Ivoire.

