MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 583.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,405 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 253.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $235.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.67. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $239.82.

In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $397,663.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,405.55. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $238.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $218.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.06.

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

