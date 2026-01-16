Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 6,246 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3,123.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.6% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%
QQQ stock opened at $621.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $616.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.94. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AAII survey shows a meaningful jump in bullish sentiment, supporting risk-on flows into equities and ETFs that track large-cap tech like QQQ. AAII Sentiment Survey: Bullish Sentiment Jumps
- Positive Sentiment: Macro outlook pieces argue 2026 growth may outpace slowdown fears; a more resilient growth view tends to favor cyclical risk assets and supports the earnings outlook for tech-heavy indexes in QQQ. Economic Forecast 2026: Growth Will Defy Slowdown Fears
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis suggesting disinflation is regaining momentum reduces Fed rate risk; easing rate fears typically benefits long-duration growth stocks that dominate QQQ. Disinflation Gains A Second Wind, As Forecast
- Neutral Sentiment: Pieces on inflation persistence, CPI narrative shifts, and everyday price trends highlight uncertainty — these could cause volatility but are not decisively bearish or bullish for QQQ yet. Inflation Is Sticky, Yet The Market Doesn’t Care – Or Does It?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis of home affordability and the yield curve outlines structural risks to consumer spending and interest-rate dynamics; both are important for forward earnings but have mixed implications for QQQ’s mega-cap composition. U.S. Economy: What It Would Take To Bring Back Home Affordability
- Negative Sentiment: “Great rotation” coverage notes flows moving out of big tech into small caps; if sustained, this reallocation can pressure QQQ relative performance despite broader market gains. The Great Rotation: Money Flows Out Of Big Tech And Into Small Caps
- Negative Sentiment: TipRanks daily updates flag recent short-term weakness in QQQ tied to tech pressure (drops on 1/14–1/15); such near-term momentum can dampen ETF flows and amplify volatility. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 1-15-2026
- Negative Sentiment: Sector-specific strains (multi-family real estate, consumer-credit policy changes) create economic risk that could indirectly weigh on growth expectations and tech valuations. How The Ailing Multi-Family Sector Impacts The U.S. Economy
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
