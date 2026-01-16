Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 6,246 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3,123.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.6% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $621.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $616.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.94. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

