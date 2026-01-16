Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $180.15 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 279.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 773,659 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.4% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $180,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,316,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.84.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $13,901,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,808,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,938,950,426.05. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,734,114 shares of company stock valued at $317,034,081. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $186.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.26 and a 200 day moving average of $180.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

