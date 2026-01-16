AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJB shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 550 target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 625 to GBX 570 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 590 to GBX 625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

LON AJB opened at GBX 451.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.63. AJ Bell has a one year low of GBX 355.20 and a one year high of GBX 578.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 481.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 508.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider Peter Birch purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 490 per share, for a total transaction of £19,600. Company insiders own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

