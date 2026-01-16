TD Private Client Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wabtec $WAB

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Wabtec by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Wabtec by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Wabtec by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Wabtec Stock Up 0.6%

WAB opened at $228.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $230.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wabtec

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabtec news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $1,091,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,185.04. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 2,019 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $433,095.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,277.16. The trade was a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,090,420. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Profile

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.