Analyzing Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) & Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gyrodyne and Cushman & Wakefield”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield $9.45 billion 0.42 $131.30 million $0.96 17.75

Risk & Volatility

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue and earnings than Gyrodyne .

Gyrodyne has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gyrodyne and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield 2.23% 14.69% 3.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Gyrodyne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Gyrodyne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gyrodyne and Cushman & Wakefield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyrodyne 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cushman & Wakefield 0 4 6 0 2.60

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.65%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Gyrodyne .

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Gyrodyne on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements. Gyrodyne also owns a medical office park in Cortlandt Manor, New York which is also the subject of a subdivision application. Gyrodyne's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol GYRO.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

