TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 219,209 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,209 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 188,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kenvue by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,906,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,634,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

NYSE KVUE opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.60. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 110.67%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 3,200,000 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

