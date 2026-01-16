Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) and Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Home Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Thomasville Bancshares and Home Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Home Bancorp has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.17%. Given Home Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Home Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares $137.59 million 4.42 $39.27 million N/A N/A Home Bancorp $199.39 million 2.41 $36.43 million $5.62 10.93

Thomasville Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Home Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Home Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Home Bancorp 21.32% 10.87% 1.27%

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Home Bancorp pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as non-farm and non-residential commercial real estate loans, construction loans for commercial businesses, multifamily loans secured by income producing properties, and farmland; and 1-4 family residential loans, including first mortgage liens, junior liens, and home equity lines. In addition, the company offers commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising direct consumer instalment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans and educational loans; and loans to municipalities and development authorities. Further, it provides trust and money management services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products comprising one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers credit cards and online banking services. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

