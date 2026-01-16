Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 28,943 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 161.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 508.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 168.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 69.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ CZR opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CZR. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on CZR

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.