Country Trust Bank Increases Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7,192.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $843.30 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $570.51 and a one year high of $895.58. The firm has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $833.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $765.42.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 248.14%. The company had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares in the company, valued at $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $895.79.

McKesson Profile



McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

