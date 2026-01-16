Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,807 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 11,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 43.8% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 814,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 1,000,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $507,462. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $27.39 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

