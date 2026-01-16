Solidarity Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Solidarity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Balefire LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 180.6% during the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.61.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $343.02 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at $11,900,408.26. The trade was a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

