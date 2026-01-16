New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 28,211 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AR. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 16,498.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 590,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,312 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Antero Resources by 18.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 34,311 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 72.4% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,831.95. This represents a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

