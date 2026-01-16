APi Group Corporation $APG Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,980 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in APi Group were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APG. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 547.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $118,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,060. This trade represents a 75.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $12,270,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,968,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,583,631.10. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $275,720 and sold 900,000 shares worth $32,342,000. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APG opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. APi Group Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.70.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. APi Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $49.00 target price on APi Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.24.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

