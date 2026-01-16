Analysts Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target at $27.42

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

ZETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $29.00 price target on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, November 24th. DA Davidson set a $29.00 price objective on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -180.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 12,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $251,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,819. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 106,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 142,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 58,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

