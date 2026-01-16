Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) versus Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Financial Analysis

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 45.28% 202.03% 29.11% Expensify -10.83% -11.75% -8.46%

Risk and Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expensify has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $28.17 billion 17.29 $12.87 billion $15.64 34.67 Expensify $139.24 million 0.82 -$10.06 million ($0.17) -8.35

This table compares Mastercard and Expensify”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mastercard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Expensify shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mastercard and Expensify, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 2 22 5 3.10 Expensify 1 1 1 0 2.00

Mastercard presently has a consensus target price of $662.08, indicating a potential upside of 22.10%. Expensify has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.48%. Given Expensify’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than Mastercard.

Summary

Mastercard beats Expensify on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides solutions that enable businesses or governments to make payments to businesses, including Virtual Card Number, which is generated dynamically from a physical card and leverages the credit limit of the funding account; a platform to optimize supplier payment enablement campaigns for financial institutions; and treasury intelligence platform that offers corporations with recommendations to enhance working capital performance and accelerate spend on cards. In addition, the company offers Mastercard Send, which partners with digital messaging and payment platforms to enable consumers to send money directly within applications to other consumers; and Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables a range of payment flows through a distribution network with a single point of access to send and receive money globally through various channels, including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payouts. Further, it provides cyber and intelligence solutions; insights and analytics, consulting, marketing, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants; and open banking and digital identity services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus name. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

