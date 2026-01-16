UBS Group Cuts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $168.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $176.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $169.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 277,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,145,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,371,000 after purchasing an additional 62,566 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.5% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 37,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 154,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.