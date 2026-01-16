Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $122.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAIC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.70.

Science Applications International Stock Up 2.4%

SAIC stock opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.15. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.28.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.Science Applications International’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-10.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, CEO James Reagan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,498.20. The trade was a 3.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,302,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,621,000 after purchasing an additional 766,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $81,148,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 78.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 902,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,608,000 after acquiring an additional 396,037 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 36.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,578,000 after acquiring an additional 347,456 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at about $31,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) is an American technology integrator that delivers a broad range of engineering, systems integration and information technology (IT) services primarily to U.S. government clients. Founded in 1969 by J. Robert Beyster, the company has built a reputation for supporting defense, intelligence, federal civilian, health and energy agencies with specialized solutions that address mission-critical requirements. SAIC’s offerings span the full lifecycle of complex programs, from concept and design through development, deployment and sustainment.

The company’s core capabilities include systems engineering and integration, enterprise IT modernization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

