J.Jill’s (JILL) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $16.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research raised J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JILL

J.Jill Price Performance

JILL opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. J.Jill had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 5.60%.The company had revenue of $150.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J.Jill will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 14.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 62,001 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,431,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill is a women’s apparel retailer specializing in modern, versatile clothing and accessories. The company designs and markets a range of products that emphasize comfort and style, including knitwear, woven tops, pants, dresses, outerwear, jewelry, and footwear. Through its in-house design team, J.Jill focuses on creating seasonal collections that appeal to women seeking effortless, mix-and-match wardrobes.

Products are sold through a multi-channel distribution network comprising company-operated boutiques, e-commerce platforms, and catalog sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.