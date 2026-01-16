Brokerages Set GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Target Price at $89.50

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.8333.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,678,000 after buying an additional 6,982,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $468,120,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,972,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $287,627,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,027,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,522 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average is $76.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

