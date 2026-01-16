Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 32,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9476.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc is a UK?based oil and gas exploration and development company incorporated in 2004 and headquartered in London. The company focuses on identifying and appraising hydrocarbon resources in frontier offshore basins, with a strategic emphasis on the North Falkland Basin. In the United States, its American depositary shares trade on the OTC Markets under the ticker RCKHF.

Rockhopper holds interests in multiple exploration licenses in the North Falkland Basin, where its flagship asset is the Sea Lion oil field.

