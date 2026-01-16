Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Stock Price Up 15.8% – What’s Next?

Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) rose 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.2201 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 33,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 12,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Heritage Media Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $141.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter.

Heritage Media Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

