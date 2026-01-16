ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Short Interest Down 42.8% in December

ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,621 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the December 15th total of 34,307 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB remained flat at $15.23 during midday trading on Thursday. 128,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,906. ProShares Short High Yield has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short High Yield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 1,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Balefire LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years. SJB was launched on Mar 21, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.