Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Down 42.0% in December

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,022 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 41,420 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 102.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 217,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 70,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 535.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE FT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.13. 20,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,500. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Universal Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%.

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE: FT) is a closed-end management investment company organized under Maryland law and managed by Franklin Templeton. The trust seeks to provide a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It issues common shares that trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of income-oriented credit instruments.

The fund’s core strategy focuses on senior secured floating-rate bank loans, which typically adjust their interest rates in line with market benchmarks.

