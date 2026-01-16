Xperi’s (XPER) Buy Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.31. Xperi has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Corporation is a global technology company specializing in the development and licensing of semiconductor packaging, imaging and audio technologies, as well as advanced entertainment and automotive solutions. Through its IP Licensing segment, Xperi grants rights to its portfolio of more than 37,000 patents, covering innovations in wafer-level optics, memory packaging and interconnect that enable smaller, faster and more power-efficient devices. The company’s Product & Technology Solutions segment markets branded offerings such as DTS® audio, TiVo® entertainment platforms and Perceive™ imaging software for consumer electronics, mobile devices, set-top boxes and smart home products.

In the automotive arena, Xperi delivers in-vehicle audio enhancement, 360-degree camera and driver-assist imaging, high-definition radio solutions and connected car software designed to improve safety, comfort and entertainment.

