Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 696 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 1,225 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,094 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Macau has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Wynn Macau Stock Up 0.4%

About Wynn Macau

WYNMY stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

Wynn Macau Limited, trading as an American depositary receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol WYNMY, is an operator of luxury integrated resorts in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China. As a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, the company develops, owns and operates two world-class properties—Wynn Macau on the Macau Peninsula and Wynn Palace on Cotai—each offering a blend of gaming, hospitality and entertainment amenities.

The core of Wynn Macau’s business is gaming, with a focus on high-end table games and electronic gaming machines that cater to premium mass and VIP clientele.

