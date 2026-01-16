Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Drops By 43.5%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,642 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 13,537 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,796 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 137,796 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ARDC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 151,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $15.62.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE: ARDC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of credit instruments. Launched in mid-2019, the fund is sponsored and managed by Ares Management Corporation, a leading global alternative asset manager. ARDC’s investment objective centers on generating current income with an emphasis on preserving capital, drawing on Ares’s extensive experience in the credit markets.
The fund deploys capital across a broad spectrum of corporate credit opportunities, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, subordinated debt and direct lending to middle-market companies.
